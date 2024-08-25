International wrestlers 'tek hod' at Rothbury mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visiting wrestlers from Iceland and Breton as well as some of the top Cumbrians and locals will feature at Rothbury Auction Mart this Friday.

Organisers are expecting a big crowd at the atmospheric venue for the event which will feature bouts at under 8, under 10, under 12, girls under 15, under 15, girls under 18, under 18, 11 stone, 13 stone, 15 stone and ladies all-weights from 6.30pm.

The unique semi-circular wooden seating and agricultural feel to the indoor venue make it a special night on the Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling calendar and competitors are pleased to have it back after a spell away.

“We have eight Breton wrestlers and ten Icelanders competing,” said Jason Davidson from the Rothbury Wrestling Academy.

Wrestling at the unique auction mart venue in Coquetdale

“We also have loads of our own competitors and a few coming back to wrestle – and I am amazed on the generosity of local business and wrestling community,” he continued, after sponsorships and advertising for the event were well supported.

Davidson requested that anyone wanting to help set up for the event should arrive at 6pm at the mart on Wednesday (28th August) evening.

There will be food trucks and live music at the event with entry £5 to over 18s. Anyone who wrestles will receive a bar credit for same amount.

@themart wrestling T-shirts are available to purchase on the night.