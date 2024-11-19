Inspirational Newcastle Rugby Foundation stars shortlisted for Premiership Rugby Hitz Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three remarkable individuals from Newcastle Rugby Foundation are set to be honoured for their extraordinary achievements both on and off the pitch at the prestigious Premiership Rugby HITZ Awards 2024, taking place on November 20 at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

HITZ, Premiership Rugby’s flagship education and employability programme, has been transforming lives for 16 years, empowering young people to make lasting, positive changes. Every year, it reaches over 2,000 young people aged 14–24 across England, using rugby’s core values to equip them with essential life and employability skills, helping them re-engage with education, secure apprenticeships, or find meaningful employment.

Unlike traditional education settings, HITZ creates a unique learning environment where teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship are at the core. The HITZ programme, with its nurturing environment participants affectionately refer to as the 'HITZ family, simply put is life changing.

Representing Newcastle Rugby Foundation, two outstanding young people and one inspirational member of the teaching staff have been shortlisted. Their stories are inspiring testaments to the power of rugby and community to create lasting change.

Melanie Magee, CEO of Newcastle Rugby Foundation commented; "Every one of our nominees is truly deserving, and their remarkable journeys inspire and humble all of us at Newcastle Rugby Foundation.

"We are immensely proud of the three individuals who have been shortlisted—their dedication and relentless hard work have rightfully earned this recognition. Our HITZ team is nothing short of extraordinary, and without their unwavering support, we couldn’t deliver a programme that empowers young people to thrive. Their efforts don’t just transform individual lives; they uplift and strengthen our entire community."

Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at Premiership Rugby said: “Congratulations to everyone shortlisted for this season's HITZ awards. Over the past 16 years, the success of the programme has been undeniable, with HITZ helping over 83% of learners move forward in a positive direction. The HITZ Awards are a reminder of how much rugby can change the trajectory of young people’s lives and the incredible difference HITZ has made. Each person involved in the programme should take pride in the impact they've had, and I can't wait to celebrate together at the Allianz Stadium in November."

NEWCASTLE RUGBY FOUNDATION SHORTLISTED NOMINEES

Katie has been shortlisted for the Academic Achiever Award. This award recognises the journey a young person on HITZ has taken in their academic development. It also acknowledges the personal pathway the learner has taken since joining the programme and how far they have come.

Katie joined the Newcastle HITZ programme in September 2023, having left school without any GCSEs after struggling with poor attendance and disruptive behaviour. Outbursts of aggression and conflict with peers affected her achievements at school, her relationships at home and even saw her leave the girls rugby team she helped set up. All of this compounded her loneliness, however Katie found hope through HITZ, which connected her passion for rugby with personal development.

Despite her initial negative and self-destructive behaviour at HITZ with support from tutors, Katie learned to manage her emotions and realised she was not alone in her struggles. This shift allowed her to set goals and envision a positive future. She embraced opportunities like volunteering with the Newcastle Falcons CAST match day team and attended employability sessions, which bolstered her confidence and opened new career paths. Katie also rekindled her love for rugby with mentoring from female coaches at Falcons, returning to her local club and improving her game.

By the end of the year, Katie demonstrated remarkable growth academically, achieving 100% attendance and progressing to her Level 2 Sport qualification alongside volunteering. She developed as a role model after taking the initiative to rebuild relationships and helping others facing similar challenges. Now aspiring to become a rugby coach, Katie’s journey reflects her personal transformation into a confident considered leader, eager to inspire others through her experiences.

Kev Esther is shortlisted for the Champion Award. This award recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support young people on the HITZ programme in overcoming difficult personal barriers to success. They may be a member of the HITZ team or the local community.

Kev is more than just an exceptional college teacher, he consistently goes beyond his duties to support, inspire, and guide students on the HITZ programme, led by the Newcastle Rugby Foundation and hosted at Newcastle College. With experience working in challenging environments, Kev consistently remains calm and patient, especially with HITZ participants who struggle with anger or physical outbursts.

His passion for sport has seen him set up extracurricular activities like a football team to increase socialisation for students, often sacrificing his personal time. Kev also acts as mentor, providing a support network for students that keeps attendance levels high at HITZ so they can achieve success. He connects them to relevant external support services if needed and is tenacious in ensuring all his students are given the best opportunity to achieve academically.

It is Kev’s personalised approach that makes him stand out, identifying individual student struggles and needs, such as helping with emergency accommodation, physical wellbeing or dealing with mental health crises. He is known for his dedication, often working far beyond his college teaching hours to remain accessible to students so they never feel alone. He advocates for their progression into education, fighting for opportunities when others may not see their potential. Kev’s work leaves lasting impressions on all his students, motivating them to gain qualifications, pursue careers and believe in themselves.

Charlie is shortlisted for the Physical Activity Award. This award recognises a young person for their progress and development towards leading a more active and healthier lifestyle both on the HITZ programme and in their personal lives.

Charlie joined the HITZ programme while completing a Level 2 Sports Coaching qualification at Newcastle College, with the goal to lead a healthier lifestyle. Weighing over 160kg severely impacted his confidence leading to Charlie avoiding sports despite loving football. The imprisonment of a family member caused emotional turmoil, leading to bullying and further isolation, triggered overeating for comfort which further impacted Charlie’s physical and mental health.

Joining HITZ and gaining support was the catalyst for Charlie to lose over 30kg and pursue a long-term health and fitness plan and a career in sports coaching. His commitment to improving his physical health worked in tandem with developing his coaching skills and Charlie regularly requested feedback and proactively secured coaching opportunities at Newcastle Rugby Foundation.

His newfound confidence improved both his classroom performance and coaching abilities, earning respect from peers. Now Charlie is progressing to a Level 3 Sports Coaching course, has secured a shift leader position in the hospitality industry, and continues to pursue coaching independently of HITZ. By volunteering at HITZ sessions and match days as a member of the CAST, Charlie uses his experiences to help other participants avoid similar struggles inspired to bring positive changes in his role as a coach.

This season, the HITZ programme celebrates its 16th anniversary. HITZ began in a field in Hackney back in 2008 and has evolved into the education and employability programme that we see today. In that time, it has achieved some huge milestones including over 24,000 enrolments and 83% progressing immediately into education, employment or training after their time with HITZ.

About HITZ

HITZ is Premiership Rugby’s flagship education and employability programme, supported by the CVC Foundation and delivered nationally by Premiership Rugby’s 10 shareholder clubs.

Premiership Rugby HITZ Programme Stats:

· Over 24,000 14-24-year-olds enrolled on a HITZ programme over 16 years

· 76% of young people have completed the programme

· 83% progressed immediately into education, employment or training

· 87% expressed an increase in their personal, employability and life skills

· 90% expressed an increase in physical and mental wellbeing