Ben Wilson, who recently made his debut with Whitley Warriors.

Ben Wilson, who is a sixth former at the King Edward VI School in Morpeth, and a former pupil at Newminster Middle School, made his debut for the Tynesiders’ recently when he turned out for them in a Northern Cup match against the Edinburgh Capitols at the Murrayfield and Hillheads rink.

Ben has been playing with the Whitley Bay Ice Hockey Junior Development Club since he was 11 and is currently a member of their Under 18 team.

But he has recently been training up with the first team, the Whitley Warriors, and was delighted to be called up for his debut.