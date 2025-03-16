Huge North Sunderland win in Northern Alliance

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 16th Mar 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
Jack Grisdale struck four times in North Sunderland’s brilliant 10-0 Northern Alliance Second Division success against basement side Blyth Rangers.

Robbie Swordy hit two and the other goals were shared between Luke Strangeways, Rhys Hogg, Kyle Jeffrey and Jayden Swordy.

The Fishermen still have nine games to play and can still have an impact at the top end of the table.

Alan Macfarlane’s side go to Gosforth Bohemians Reserves this Saturday, while second-placed Morpeth are at home to third-placed Cramlington Town Independent.

|The Fishermen netted double figuresplaceholder image
Ross Donnelly’s young side are looking good for promotion and a win would stretch their lead ahead of the chasing pack.

Rothbury could be without leading scorer Adam Bains again after he suffered a broken hand and has had it in a cast.

The Reds host bottom side Forest Hall in Division One looking to move back up the table as they also have games in hand on the sides above them.

Tom Macpherson’s team also have nine games to go and will be looking to secure another top-five placing.

