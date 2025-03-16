Huge North Sunderland win in Northern Alliance

Jack Grisdale struck four times in North Sunderland’s brilliant 10-0 Northern Alliance Second Division success against basement side Blyth Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Swordy hit two and the other goals were shared between Luke Strangeways, Rhys Hogg, Kyle Jeffrey and Jayden Swordy.

The Fishermen still have nine games to play and can still have an impact at the top end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Macfarlane’s side go to Gosforth Bohemians Reserves this Saturday, while second-placed Morpeth are at home to third-placed Cramlington Town Independent.

|The Fishermen netted double figures

Ross Donnelly’s young side are looking good for promotion and a win would stretch their lead ahead of the chasing pack.

Rothbury could be without leading scorer Adam Bains again after he suffered a broken hand and has had it in a cast.

The Reds host bottom side Forest Hall in Division One looking to move back up the table as they also have games in hand on the sides above them.

Tom Macpherson’s team also have nine games to go and will be looking to secure another top-five placing.