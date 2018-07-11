Howick win ‘Better Communities’ cash prize

After winning the hearts of judges and residents, a north Northumberland cricket club has been named as a winner in the Jewson Building Better Communities competition.

Howick Cricket Club has been awarded £3,000-worth of materials from the builders’ merchant, after thousands of regional entries were submitted from across Great Britain,

Using their winnings, Howick Cricket Club will rebuild its pavilion in line with requirements of the English Cricket Board, and install new facilities for players, officials and spectators.

This year’s Building Better Communities competition was launched in April and more than 2,400 entries – made up of good causes from up and down the country – were submitted. These were later narrowed down to a shortlist and put to a public vote, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony held in Coventry on July 3.

At the event, Howick and 36 other UK successful projects were presented with prizes by renowned architect and TV personality, George Clarke.

After being awarded their prize, Elizabeth McLean, a player at Howick, commented: “Our prize fund will be so helpful in turning in what is essentially a shed into a fantastic pavilion.

“It’s great for our players as well as the new juniors from around the area who will be more inspired to play.”

George Clarke commented: “It’s local sports clubs like Howick which help bring people closer together and Jewson does great work in supporting them with Building Better Communities.

“This competition is a fantastic idea and it’s always great to see so many happy faces at the awards presentation.”

Jewson managing director Thierry Dufour said: “At Jewson, we believe in the positive power of community spirit and it is local causes such as this one, which really bring this to life. By lending a helping hand to those who need it, we can help build better communities across Britain and support those unsung heroes who go out of their way to help others.”