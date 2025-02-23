Hot-shot Stewart helps fire Rangers into final

Michelle Stewart slammed in four times as Berwick Rangers raced into the Northumberland Women’s League Cup Final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prolific little striker was on target in the 3rd, 24th, 51st and 64th minutes as the Borderers hit eight without reply in a brilliant team performance at Ponteland United.

“It’s going great – there’s been a lot of changes throughout the season to the formation, we’ve had people in and out with injuries, and I think everybody has come together really well and the stuff we’ve been working on in training is really starting to show in our games,” said Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart was joined on the scoresheet by Laura Rowan, who struck twice, Amy Gibson and Caitlin Black, who opened her account for the black and gold late on.

The Borderers are top of the League and are on for a double

Morpeth Town, who play Wallsend Boys Club in the other semi-final this weekend, missed out on the chance to cut the gap at the top.

They were trailing 4-0 at home to basement side Cramlington United at half time but rallied in the second half, coming up just short as they went down to a surprise 3-5 reverse.

Berwick now have a six point lead at the top with two games in hand.

Jenny Ashton hit the only goal of the game right on half time as Alnwick were beaten 1-0 by Chester-le-Street Town in the NE Regional Premier League.

Peter Hately’s side host South Shields on Sunday.