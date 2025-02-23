Hot-shot Stewart helps fire Rangers into final
The prolific little striker was on target in the 3rd, 24th, 51st and 64th minutes as the Borderers hit eight without reply in a brilliant team performance at Ponteland United.
“It’s going great – there’s been a lot of changes throughout the season to the formation, we’ve had people in and out with injuries, and I think everybody has come together really well and the stuff we’ve been working on in training is really starting to show in our games,” said Stewart.
Stewart was joined on the scoresheet by Laura Rowan, who struck twice, Amy Gibson and Caitlin Black, who opened her account for the black and gold late on.
Morpeth Town, who play Wallsend Boys Club in the other semi-final this weekend, missed out on the chance to cut the gap at the top.
They were trailing 4-0 at home to basement side Cramlington United at half time but rallied in the second half, coming up just short as they went down to a surprise 3-5 reverse.
Berwick now have a six point lead at the top with two games in hand.
Jenny Ashton hit the only goal of the game right on half time as Alnwick were beaten 1-0 by Chester-le-Street Town in the NE Regional Premier League.
Peter Hately’s side host South Shields on Sunday.