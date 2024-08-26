Hot shot Morpeth Comrades

A pool team based out of Morpeth comrades, have won the league and been promoted to the top division.

A pool team based out of Morpeth comrades, have won the league and been promoted to the top division. What makes this feat even more remarkable is that the team were only set up last year. The master plan of team captain Richard Thompson was to get established then make a push in a couple of seasons. But the hard work work has paid off with the team, this week, starting their campaign in the top division. Team captain Richard said: "Once the season started, I saw a spark in them that just got bigger and bigger as the season progressed. I'm proud of the lads for their efforts and we look forward to the new season".