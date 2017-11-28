Hospice Care take over running of annual Druridge 10k event

It is with enormous pride and great pleasure that HospiceCare North Northumberland are able to announce that they are now the official custodians of the annual Druridge Bay 10K Event with immediate effect.

The DB10K, now in its 11th year, has so far raised well over £120,000 for local charities since its incenption and has been organised and run by a small, but incredibly dedicated, team of volunteers.

The event was initially an idea to raise funds as a memorial to cricketer David Griffiths who collapsed and died of an asthma attack in December 2006 while working at Cheviot Foods in Amble and proceeds from the run were donated to Asthma UK.

The inaugural DB10K run in 2007 had 214 entries and was a huge success, the committee decided to make it an annual event and continue to raise funds for worthy causes.

Those causes have included RNLI Amble Shannon Appeal, The Grafters Club, Grace House North East, Help for Heroes, The Stephen Carey Fund and HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The DB10K is now firmly established in the annual sporting calendar and an event that people return to each year. With a total of 500 entrants and places that sell out, it’s proving to be one of the most popular runs in Northumberland.

The DB10K committee Chairman, Stan Hurst, who stepped down last year after helping organise the event for 10 years said: “We are extremely proud as a volunteer committee to have raised so much for local charities. I would personally like to thank all the runners who have taken part, my fellow committee members, sponsors and all the volunteers who make it the success that it is.”

Asked why the DB10K committee have decided to hand over the event in its entirety to HospiceCare they said: “It wasn’t a decision we took lightly, but after much consideration we decided that as a small team of volunteers it was becoming a bigger task each year so we felt it was the right time to consider the future of the DB10K.

“It was a unanimous decision to offer the event to HospiceCare because we knew from working in partnership with them over the years, that the charity could provide the infrastructure to not only maintain the current level of success the event enjoys, but also to build on that success for many years to come. So whilst it has been tremendously rewarding to organise and run this event over the last 11 years, we are all delighted to now hand the baton over to HospiceCare.”

Emma Arthur from HospiceCare said: “To receive an event such as the DB10k, which is so well organised, loved and supported, is a wonderful gift to the hospice.

“We know from working in partnership over the years with the committee, the full magnitude of what we are taking on and are looking forward to building on the historical success of this fantastic local event.

“With growing demand for our clinical services which sees us needing to raise in excess of £525,000 this year with just a 7.5% contribution from the NHS, opportunities like this are like gold to us and we are all tremendously grateful for this fantastic fundraising opportunity.”

Places are now open for the DB10K 2018 which is being held on Sunday, May 27.

To register online go to www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?elid=Y&event_id=3973