Hodgson on target again for Highwaymen

Josh Robson’s milestone 100th appearance left him with a headache.

The dependable defender was flattened by a loose elbow from 6’6” Bamber Bridge striker Ewan Bange in a tetchy affair at Craik Park.

Handed the skipper’s armband for the NPL clash, Robson and his team-mates were somewhat frustrated by niggling fouls and decisions as Sam Hodgson’s late header secured a draw.

Manager Craig Lynch said: “I was pleased with the lad’s workrate and desire – they kept going to the end and that’s how we got the point.”

444 were at Craik Park to watch the amber and blacks

Although Jack Baxter volleyed the visitors ahead, Nic Bollado thought he’d equalised soon after when he tucked away a Danny Barlow cross - but the linesman felt different.

Morpeth did get on level terms when Barlow’s beautifully-flighted free kick was headed powerfully home at the back post by Josh King.

Jack Foalle played in Bollado but his finish was tame and keeper Charlie Casper palmed out a dangerous Will Dowling corner under pressure.

Luke James showed some nice touches throughout and teed up Hodgson, then Bollado’s low shot was well saved by the diving Casper.

“We’ve probably had enough chances to win the game but we couldn’t find a way. We’ve got a draw but the whole ground thought it was a penalty. It’s hit the lad’s hand and stopped the play when Nic’s in, so it’s disappointing,” continued Lynch, whose side travel to Mickleover this weekend.

The strong penalty appeals were waved away after Morpeth had turned up the pressure following the break with a long-range Dowling volley being saved at full stretch and a Bollado header landing on the top of the net.

And the visitors went straight up the other end and restored their lead as the towering Bange, who had engaged in an aerial battle with Nathan Buddle all afternoon, pounced to net the rebound after Dan Langley made a good diving save.

Morpeth equalised with eight minutes to go when James flicked on a Dowling corner at the near post and Hodgson headed into the roof of the net at close range.

“We could probably have defended the goals we conceded better but we’ve had enough chances to win the game, so although the quality wasn’t great we kept going, we kept battling, and in the end we were probably unfortunate not to get the three points,” said Lynch, with Morpeth looking to book themselves a spot in the NFA Senior Cup Final at St. James’s Park as they took on Ashington under the lights at Craik Park on Tuesday night.