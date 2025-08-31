Hodgson double helps Morpeth advance in FA Cup

Morpeth celebrate Hodgson's opener at Craik Park

Morpeth boss Craig Lynch gave striker Sam Hodgson a congratulatory hug as the Highwaymen came off the pitch after progressing in the Emirates FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town’s number nine hit a double in their win over Pontefract that was more comfortable than the 2-1 scoreline suggests.

It got the hit-man up and running for the season and should give him a lift ahead of Saturday’s NPL Premier fixture at Prescot Cables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodgson glanced in a header in the first half after Cyril Giraud jinked down the left and bent in a wonderful cross.

Then he raced clear in the second period to cooly lob the advancing keeper for the winner.

“I think there’s still plenty still to work on as a team. We’ve had chances, me included, but we’ve got ahead and more importantly stayed ahead and we’re in the hat,” he told the club’s media.

“I always knew it was going to come, it’s just the fact that it was chance after chance after chance - but I knew that if I kept working hard and getting into the positions the lads would put things in there and today, thankfully, I got on the end of the first one and then just went for another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the visitors levelled soon after Hodgson’s opener as Francis Sinfield drilled in low off the post, Giraud was just off target from distance on a couple of occasions as the defence backed off and Hodgson went close again after a driving run from Dan Myers.

Debutant Aaron Chungh had an effort blocked after checking back inside from Giraud’s ball and the Colliers got bodies in the way again when the Frenchman cut inside two defenders skilfully, with follow-ups from Chungh and Hodgson also hitting lunging limbs in the six-yard box.

Josh King swept home just before the break but was flagged offside.

Luke James almost added a third when he combined with promising ex-Sunderland u18 ace Chungh, but his smartly struck effort was brilliantly tipped over by Lloyd Allison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive Chungh was again denied by a great block after a lovely three-man move and he left the pitch to applause late on when he was replaced by Matty Griggs.

“It’s great to get into the next round and it’s about winning games,” said gaffer Lynch.

“I’m delighted for Hodgy to get off the mark with two great finishes. No disrespect to Pontefract but it should have been five or six and we’ve got to do more. We’ve got to be ruthless.”