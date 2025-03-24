Hodgson back at Highwaymen
Hodgson was previously at Craik Park for five years and will feature for the last seven games.
Boss Craig Lynch played Hodgson at Lancaster after Nathan Buddle suffered a reoccurrence of his back injury and Danny Barlow was carrying a knock.
“We brought Sam in to give us an extra player in the squad and then Budds has gone down with a back injury, which he had last season, so hopefully it’s not as bad as that.”
“I thought he looked like he’d never been away and I’m absolutely delighted for him. It’s probably the first time that I’ve been a little bit nervous for a player, just because we want him to do well, because he’s a great lad,” said Lynch.
“He’s come in and he’s already made the decision for next season just to stay in local football, and to come in and help us out massively – he’s not done many 90 minutes recently.”
Town’s big NFA Senior Cup Final against Heaton Stannington at St. James’s Park has been scheduled for Wednesday 14th May with a 7.30pm kick-off.