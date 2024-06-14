Hockey club needs umpires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Hockey Club are on the look-out for people who’d like to train up and become umpires.

There is a shortage of hockey umpires nationally, and the club wants to address the issue in the area by helping to put people through their Level 1 course.

“This will be paid for and supported by Berwick Hockey Club - it’s a fantastic opportunity and looks excellent on CVs,” said a club official.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...