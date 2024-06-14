Hockey club needs umpires
Berwick Hockey Club are on the look-out for people who’d like to train up and become umpires.
There is a shortage of hockey umpires nationally, and the club wants to address the issue in the area by helping to put people through their Level 1 course.
“This will be paid for and supported by Berwick Hockey Club - it’s a fantastic opportunity and looks excellent on CVs,” said a club official.
Anyone who would like to get involved in officiating in the sport can contact the club directly through their Facebook page.
