Ghostly generations flickering like a sepia film surely applauded the players off at the end.

The weight of history can bare down heavy on a club with a long legacy like Rothbury and, though you couldn’t see them, they were there.

The Reds fired their way into the semi-finals of the NFA Minor Cup for the first time in their 150 years.

Bigger and physically stronger, the Coquetdalers eventually outmuscled a New Hartley Juniors side that had them on the back foot for periods in the first half.

The three Rothbury scorers pic by Susan Aynsley

While goalkeeper Dom McMahon was rarely troubled, he had to be sharp in making a couple of big saves and Sam Proudlock and skipper Paul Dunn in the heart of the defence produced a couple of important blocks and tackles.

The visitors were Minor Cup finalists last season and lifted the old County Junior Cup on a record number of occasions.

But it was Rothbury that came out sharper after the interval as they looked to advance.

“I am buzzing with the result,” said player boss Tom Macpherson.

Rothbury celebrate their opener picture by Susan Aynsley

“I thought we were a little nervy in the first half but deserved the win based on our second half performance.”

“I thought the midfield trio, Greg Woodburn, Evan McEwan and Adam Gardner, were excellent in the second half and controlled the game for large spells. New Hartley are a good side and we did really well to limit them to one or two chances.”

They made the breakthrough in the 60th min when Hartley didn’t clear a free-kick and the loose ball fell for Gardner to smash in a low volley from 8-yards that squirmed from the unlucky keeper’s grasp and over the line.

It was two shortly after when Andy Murray crossed from the left and Josh Nelson controlled on his knee before firing back across into the bottom corner from six yards.

New Hartley grabbed a lifeline when Dan Robson cooly placed powerfully home low first-time from the edge of the box from a right wing pull-back.

Their hopes were dashed, however, when the referee allowed play to continue after Nelson had been fouled and McEwan ran on to steer beyond the sprawling keeper into the top corner for the third.

Tommy Ballantyne was the first Rothbury captain to lift any silverware in the 1930s and, even then, he said that the players were acutely aware of those that had gone before them.

His great grandson ran down the bank to joyously kick into the empty nets as the players made their way to the dressing rooms after the whistle.

The Hillmen want to raise the bar higher again for his generation when they play in the last four next month.

“The club is over the moon with reaching the semi-finals for the first ever time but deep down we also want to push on and reach a final,” said Macpherson.

The other sides in the semis are Hazlerigg Victory, Wallsend Boys Club u23 and AFC Newbiggin Reserves.