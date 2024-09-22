Hinshaw, Lowes and Pettifer all net doubles for Morpeth Hockey
Skipper Callum Hinshaw struck twice in Morpeth hockey men’s first team’s 2-2 draw at Jesmond Parish Church in the NE Division One.
Hinshaw shot home in the 29th and 60th minutes as Morpeth were held for a second successive week.
The green and golds have visitors Carlisle making the long trip along the A69 to Longhirst this weekend.
The Ladies first team host Leeds seconds in the Women’s Premier Division after a 4-0 win at Newcastle saw them take a maximum return from their two opening games.
Ami Lowes and Grace Pettifer both netted doubles in the superb victory.
