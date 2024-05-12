Hill quits wee 'Gers for manager job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dougie Hill has left Berwick Rangers to take up the managerial position at Lowland League rivals Cowdenbeath.

A club statement thanked Hill for his services at Shielfield and wished him well in his new role at Central Park.

Hill was ‘Gers manager Thomas Scobbie’s first signing in November last year.

The experienced 39-year-old former Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers man was at the Blue Brazil as a player from 2005-08.

Tweedmouth Rangers were left stunned in the East of Scotland League as two penalties – the second in the dying seconds – saw them go down 2-1 at nine-man Kennoway Star Hearts.

Christian Temple shot the visitors ahead but Star hit back with a spot-kick and although they had a man sent off and saw their goalkeeper injured, they snatched the points deep into stoppage time with another penalty.