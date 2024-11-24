Highwaymen look to advance in Senior Cup

Town are back at Craik Park on Saturday

Morpeth Town boss Craig Lynch has set his sights on another appearance at St. James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Highwaymen’s gaffer will field a strong side in this evening’s (Thursday 28th) Northumberland FA Senior Cup quarter final at Northern League Newcastle University.

The amber and blacks are looking to join Ashington, Newcastle United u21s and Heaton Stannington in the last four and Lynch wants the chance for his side to run out at the famous Premier League ground again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only real target I set each season is to get to the final at St. James’ come the end of the season,” he said.

Morpeth lifted the silverware in 2022/23 as goals from skipper Jeff Henderson and Jack Foalle gave them a 2-0 win over Blyth Spartans.

Their visit to Leek Town fell victim to Storm Bert last weekend as the Staffordshire side’s pitch was left covered in snow.

And they’re back at Craik Park on Saturday as they host Matlock Town in the first of three home games in the next four fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town’s attractive playing style has won plenty of plaudits and the boss wants to turn that into points on the artificial surface – while getting more fans along to watch.

“Our home form strangely hasn’t been anywhere near where it has been in recent years and I’m left a bit perplexed as to why,” said Lynch.

“There doesn’t seem to be any reason. I do believe in our home games we’ve had chances to take the lead and we’ve not taken them and then we have been sucker punched down the other end.”

“I’m really disappointed with how our home form has played out as we want our fans to come to the games and see wins and increase the fan base which, like anything, comes with good performances and a winning team. Our away from has been great this season and hopefully this run of home games can see us change it round,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a lot of change off field with players and with the club in general this season and the club is looking like it’s moving forward and sometimes with that you have to take a step back and evaluate to make sure everything is sustainable. Targets this season where we are now is to keep in around mid-table and on the coat tails of the play offs.”