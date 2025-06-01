Highwaymen land winger Holvey from Blyth Spartans

Morpeth Town have made their first signing of the new season.

The club have brought in 20-year-old left wing-back Joel Holvey from neighbours Blyth Spartans.

Manager Craig Lynch felt that Holvey was a perfect fit for the side since the departure of Leon Gibson-Booth left a gap in that position.

“He is comfortable on the ball, has played 30 plus games in the league and is young, and someone who we believe we can keep helping with his development,” the boss told the club’s official website.

Joel Holvey has put pen to paper at Craik Park

“We are pleased to get this signing done and we should have more to follow in the upcoming weeks.”

Holvey started out at Rotherham United and has signed up after his contract at Croft Park expired.

“I’m buzzing to join the club and can’t wait to get started for the new season,” he said.

The club have released their retained list with Josh Robson, Will Dowling, skipper Jeff Henderson, Josh King, Nathan Buddle, Rhys Evans, Danny Barlow, Nic Bollado and Ryan Chater all penning new deals as Lynch has kept the bulk of the side that finished eighth last term.

Dan Langley and Matty Griggs are retained under contract while Liam Miller and Jordan Hickey are continuing their rehab with the club - but loan stars Sam Hodgson and Luke James have returned to their parent clubs of Blyth Spartans and South Shields respectively.

Ryan Wombwell’s playing contract has expired and he is leaving the playing staff at the club, but will continue in his academy coaching role.

The FA have confirmed the make-up of the Northern Premier League Premier Division for next season.

Morpeth will cover over 6000 miles in round trips as they visit Ashton United, Bamber Bridge, Cleethorpes Town, FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley, Hebburn Town, Hednesford Town, Hyde United, Ilkeston Town, Lancaster City, Leek Town, Prescot Cables, Rushall Olympic, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Warrington Rylands, Warrington Town, Whitby Town, Widnes, and Workington.

Cleethorpes and Stocksbridge were promoted from Division One East and Hednesford and Widnes came up from Division One West, with Rushall Olympic and Warrington Town the relegated National League North outfits.