Highwaylasses celebrate League Cup success

Ellie Gilmore hit a dramatic injury-time winner as Morpeth Town lifted the Northumberland Women’s League Cup.

With the clock ticking down towards penalties, and into the sixth minute of time added on, a ball was knocked back from a goal kick and Gilmore raced in behind her marker to hit a bouncing shot across the keeper into the far corner of the net.

Morpeth had gone ahead in the 57th minute at Sam Smith’s Park.

Orla Callaghan ran clear and her driven effort was deflected behind by a chasing defender.

Morpeth have picked up their first silverware

The corner was sent deep to the far post and the in-rushing Keira Davidson threw out a leg to put it away in off a covering defender on the post.

Callaghan had a chance to extend the lead from the penalty spot just four minutes later, but Rangers’ keeper Joanna Szymaniak guessed right and got down smartly to save by the foot of the post.

Berwick levelled in the 90th minute when skipper Jenny Patterson swung over a corner that bounced dangerously across the face of goal and Jodie Robinson crashed in from close range.

Willie Henderson’s side had looked good to complete the double after securing the Premiership title and promotion to the Regional League Division One, dropping just five points along the way.

And with a recent 6-0 success at Craik Park under their belts, the Borderers were hot favourites.

However, the Highwaylasses dug deep to lift the silverware and they’ll now look to build on their third-placed finish for next season after securing their first trophy.

At the higher level, Alnwick Town ladies drew 2-2 with NE Regional Premier League leaders Bradford City at St. James’s Park.

Taylor Straughan and Chloe Young were in target in the game, where Alnwick could have taken all three points after a terrific performance against the Bantams, with Michaela Sewell taking player of the match.

The black and whites host Spennymoor Town on Sunday and complete their fixtures the following weekend when they travel to title-chasing Chester-le-Street Town.