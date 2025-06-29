Hibs at Berwick for opening friendly

Berwick Rangers host a Hibernian XI at MKM Shielfield Park on Saturday and boss Kevin Haynes told supporters – we’re all in this together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager has called for unity ahead of the Lowland League side’s opening pre-season fixture against the SPL outfit and told the club’s official website he wanted the players, the board, and the fans all pulling in the same direction.

“We’ve got to be a team. As a club we want to be a team, we want to be connected to the board, there’s no separation between the board and the playing squad, there’s no separation between the playing squad and myself and as a group we want to be pulling in the same direction, and that includes the supporters,” said Haynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players represent the supporters when they go on the pitch every single week – the supporters hurt in defeats and the supporters are ecstatic with victories and that’s the same as the boys. We want to represent the club and represent the supporters the best that we can.”

The pre-season action kicks off at Shielfield on Saturday

Rangers held an open training session last weekend with the aim of engaging with the club’s fanbase and introducing the new summer signings to them with former striker Haynes insisting that they wanted to be inclusive to everybody.

The club have brought in a number of new faces and the manager hopes that the black and golds will play an attractive attacking style

“We want to have a style of play that suits us, that’s productive – I don’t think we created enough chances in my time here last year so I want us to be creating more chances and I want us to be more clinical. I want us to be better on the ball and I want us to look after the ball and control games more,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all geared up for that and we’ve got players in that suit that kind of style, so hopefully it all just comes together. Plans are great, but if they don’t come together then you’re going to have egg on your face.”

“That’s the way we’re set up and that’s the way I believe that we should be playing and hopefully that comes to fruition.”

Hibs have a Europa League second qualifying round tie against Midtjylland later this month and may feature some senior players at Berwick.