Henderson helps shut-out in Morpeth milestone appearance

Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch hailed captain Jeff Henderson’s 250th appearance for the Highwaymen as an incredible achievement.

The experienced defender marshalled the backline well as the amber and blacks shut-out Lancaster City to earn a point that moved them up to seventh in the NPL Premier table.

“He’s been here the same amount of time as me – he’s not the oldest in the squad now with bringing Sam (Hodgson, midfielder back on loan from Bishop Auckland) in, but he’s been brilliant and he put in a proper skipper’s performance,” said Lynch.

Town avoided any errors on a rock-hard, bobbly pitch that put passing football and chances at a premium.

The pitch at the Giant Axe proved challenging for flowing football

Shortly after the break Sam Hodgson (the striker on-loan from Blyth) fired a fierce effort from 20-yards that slipped though keeper Lewis Forshaw’s grasp and flew over the bar into the travelling ‘Peth fans.

This led to a good-hearted ribbing throughout the rest of the game as they jeered his every touch and chanted ‘dodgy keeper’ down a megaphone to keep themselves entertained on the open terrace.

At the other end, Dan Langley produced a superb save to deny Lewis Mansell as he drove across goal, while Forshaw, on-loan at the Dolly Blues from Burnley, got down to hold a low effort from Luke James after he’d beaten two men on the left angle of the box.

“I thought it was a fantastic result,” said gaffer Lynch.

“If you look at the last five games we’ve come to Lancaster, we’ve picked up one point out of 15. It’s a tough place to come, we haven’t come here and done well, so getting a point today was massive.”

“We’ve learned from the last few times we’ve come with the formation but, again, formation comes down to players available and it was a bit of a lop-sided formation because we had eleven outfield players fit today.”

“It was like a game on a schoolyard. The pitch is bobbly but it’s that time of year on a grass pitch, it’s like concrete, there’s probably two or three passes made between both teams and it was more like which defence is going to make the mistake, but neither did.”

“The lads have given everything and we’ve had a couple of half-chances, but it wouldn’t have even got on Match of the Day that one.”

Morpeth are at home to Leek Town on Saturday with Lynch anticipating a good game between the sides.