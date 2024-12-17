Heilbron eyes Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup final spot

Tom Heilbron plans to be stronghanded on Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup finals night at Newcastle Stadium, with four chances of qualifying for the £20,000 feature race.

The Trimdon-based professional trainer watched kennel stars Unanimous Leon, Antigua Hawk, Links Maverick and Silverhill Ben all qualify from the All England Cup heats on Thursday evening.

Finishing in the first two of their respective semi finals this Thursday will see Heilbron feature in the All England Cup final which will headline a sparkling festive Friday card at the Fossway venue on December 27.

Unanimous Leon has been drawn in Semi Final One next to ante-post favourite Wicky Ned while Tom’s three other greyhounds will all feature in Semi Final Two.

Links Maverick.

Tom has already won three Category Two competitions this year – two locally with star bitch Untold Ruble – but now a Category One victory is now firmly in his sights.

“It’s been a busy year, but a successful one,” said Heilbron. “We’ll finish 2024 in the top six of the Trainers’ Championship which we’re pleased about, and hopefully there’s still more to come.

“(Links) Maverick did what he does best in the heats. He usually breaks better from the middle so he has every chance of reaching the final from trap three. (Antigua) Hawk has a ridiculous amount of pace in his locker which we’ve always believed.

“If he turns handy in a race, we’d expect him to outrun any greyhound. Unanimous Leon was a touch unlucky not to win his heat and Silverhill Ben ran well to qualify.

“All England Cup finals night is always a big occasion, so we’d love to be represented in the feature race.”

Ashington’s Jimmy Fenwick meanwhile was relieved when competition favourite Wicky Ned qualified from his heat last week.

The Gymcrack, Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat and Steel City Cup champion qualified with a short head to spare after he finished third in Heat Five. Wicky Ned was one of two greyhounds from Jimmy’s kennel to progress, with Ballymac Camilla also qualifying after winning her heat.

“At one point we thought he (Wicky Ned) wasn’t going to qualify,” said Jimmy. “But he showed tremendous heart and determination to qualify.

“He charged the boxes just before they opened, which affected his start. A couple of times he couldn’t quite find the gap he was looking for, so we were pleased to see him advance.

“(Ballymac) Camilla is a great bitch on her day as we said before the heats. To see her win the way she did was very pleasing, and she has the same draw for the semi final so hopefully she can reach her first Category One final.

“It’s been a positive year for the kennel, reaching seven Category One finals. The supporting card on All England Cup finals night will be strong and we’ll be entering greyhounds in all competitions.”

Tickets, trackside packages and restaurant reservations for the semi finals and final of the 2024 Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup can be made here. Doors open on both nights at 5.45pm.

2024 Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup semi final draw:

Semi Final One: Romeo Kingpin, Wicky Ned, Unanimous Leon, Caraxes, Colliers Brynner, Romeo Javelin.

Semi Final Two: Antigua Hawk, Crooks Coco, Links Maverick, Silverhill Ben, Droopys Trouper, Blackhouse Kim.

Semi Final Three: Lion Heart, Carrick Fergie, Slingshot Skylah, Hardwick Mighty, Ballymac Camilla, Delvin Cat.