Hazelrigg stable makes winning start to National Hunt season

After their most successful season to date, in the 2017/18 National Hunt Season (25 winners) the South Hazelrigg, Chatton stable of trainer Rose Dobbin and assistant, her husband Tony the former top NH jockey, are all set to push forward to top that mark from last term.

And already they have turned out five winners over the summer period. Politeness (2), Jack Devine (2) and Honourable Gent (1)

On top of this the yard looks full to capacity! New boxes have been added over the summer and when all horses are back in training, it will see around 50 in the stable.

Winners from last season, Bigirononhiship, Some Reign, Lady London, Sweet as Candy, Romulus Du Donjon, Jonniesofa, Smugglers Stash. Monfass, Coole Hall, Mister Don, Attention Please, Final Fling, Doktor Glaz, Planet Nine and Slanelough are all in training or due back, although one or two are currently carrying knocks and may not be fully in action until later in the season, in particular Sweet as Candy, Mister Don and stable star Jonniesofa.

A very interesting new recruit then is Diamond Brig, now owned by Trevor Hemmings who also has Vintage Glen in the yard. Diamond Brig hacked up in the Buccleuch Cup (Hunter Chase) at Kelso in April and was then with Wendy Hamilton. The gelding has won 5 of his 6 starts and could start the new season in Novice Hurdles.

Once again the stable has raided the productive Irish Point to Point scene to bring in new recruits and these include: The Hollow Chap, Wild Polly, Raith an luir and Definite Wisdom to name but four imports.

The yard hit the headlines on June 23 at Perth, with a treble on the day from ‘Summer’ jumpers Jack Devine, Honourable Gent and Politeness, a day to remember for everyone.

However, looking further afield other nice horses to look out for include distance chaser Smugglers Stash, Planet Nine (twice a winner in staying hurdles), Some Reign (set to go Chasing), Bako de la Saulaie (rated 122 in chases), Coole Hall (another promising hurdler set to step up to chasing), Doktor Glaz (winner of two chases for local owners, The Friday Lions), and Monfass (a good winner at Carlisle last term in a lucrative hurdle race)

Other new ‘imports’ include: Style Nelson (who has decent flat racing pedigree) and Chosen Flame (owned by Swansea based Salvo),

On her website ‘Blog’ Rose Dobbin has highlighted three to follow, in particular, talented hurdles winner Slanelough (2 wins last season) who looks set to go Chasing after impressing at the gallops over the larger jumps, Do Not Disturb, owned by Rose’s parents Mr and Mrs Duncan Davidson and a previous Point to Pointer in Ireland and is probably set to go in a Bumper race (NH Flat) and Hitman Fred, also owned by her parents and second in a Bumper at Kelso in the Spring is another they rate highly among others.

Husband Tony, also on the ‘Blog’, tips Some Reign, he Hollow Chap and Diamond Brig as his three.