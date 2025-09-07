Hay nets twice in Berwick hockey club friendly win

The successful Berwick side

Berwick hockey club began their preparations for the new season with a 5-0 friendly success over Boroughmuir at Eyemouth High School.

Emily Hay scored twice and Erin Fairbairn, Rebecca Murray and Orla Moore got the others in the emphatic win.

Megan Hay took the player of the match award for the side, who start their Women’s East 3 campaign against Boroughmuir 2 on the 27th September.

Also appearing with Berwick and Boroughmuir 2 in the division are Carnegie, two Edinburgh Uni sides, EHC 4, Eskvale, Fjordhus Reivers, Kelso and Watsonians Colts.