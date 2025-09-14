Hat-trick of County Show titles for young Jack

Jack Pringle with the Westmorland Show trophy

Rothbury Academy wrestler Jack Pringle completed a unique treble as he took the honours in the mixed under 10s contest at the Westmorland Show.

With the Northumberland and Cumberland silverware already claimed by the youngster, he added another trophy to his growing collection of Cumberland & Westmorland bling.

George Younger won the boys under 18 contest against stiff opposition and was also the runner-up to Carlisle’s George Peacock in the under 18 World Championship bout held at Stanhope Show last weekend.

Matthew Lamont from the Rothbury Academy lifted the under 14 stone title at Westmorland and was second in the under 13 stones, while Max Bates took third place in the under 12 stones contest.