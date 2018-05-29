Harriers’ women take team prize at Druridge

Sunday saw the latest Grand Prix event which was held at Druridge Bay with their staging of the popular 10k

There were a number of highlights for Alnwick harriers including Carole Page finishing second female whilst the trio of Carole, Jo Gascoigne-Owens and Louise Callaghan won the women’s team prize!

Also well done to Jo Powell who was the fourth female home, but missed out on the team prize as she’d entered the race prior to joining the Harriers.

Results: 10-Ian Simon 40.12; 47-Carole Page 45.57; 52-Neil Hamilton 46.24; 70-Jo Gascoigne-Owens 48.13; 71-Jo Powell 48.14; 78-Stuart Morris 48.58; 83-Kevin McGee 49.21; 104-Chris Stewart 51.00; 107-Cris Atwell 51.05; 113-Ian Stephenson 51.29; 137-Paul Dellb ridge 53.30; 157-Louise Callaghan 54.39; 189-Emma McGee 56.22; 368-Nell Gair 1.11.03; 373-Lorna Stephenson 1.11.25.

Also that day three Harriers were in action at the Edinburgh Half Marathon. Lisa Baston ran very well finishing in 1.41.48. Jo Woodcock was home in 1.48.10 and Keith Shotton finished in 1.58.02.

The previous day there were some good runs by Harriers at the Druridge Bay Parkrun, particularly from Steve Patterson who was second finisher in 17.53.

Jon Archer was next home in fourth and Tim Falconer 15th and winner of the male 55 category.

Brand new member Lawrence Reeves was home in a course pb and Carole Page was fourth female, winner of the female 55 category.

Amongst others who notched pbs were Harris Hall, Jo Powell and Alison Hutchings. Also well done to Robert Stephenson who beat his father Ian for the first time in quite some time.

Results: 2-Steve Patterson 17.53; 4-Jon Archer 19.17; 16-Tim Falconer 20.39 (74.41%); 19-Lawrence Reeves 20.54 (61.72%); 24-Jason Dawson 21.21; 25-John Cuthbert 21.23; 8-Carole Page 21.58; 42-Harris Hall 22.18 (68.61%); 43-Phil Hall 22.18; 52-Jo Powell 23.03; 55-Chris Friend 23.20; 59-Justine Norman 23.44; 64-Robert Stephenson 24.14 (56.53%); 66-Hannah Taylor 24.26; 68-Ian Stephenson 24.38 (63.46%); 70-Euan Friend 24.45; 97-David Hindmarsh 26.05; 142-Alison Hutchings 28.25; 153-Kim Bronze 29.01; 190-Lorna Stephenson 32.28 (50.41%).

Elsewhere Alice Tetley-Paul trotted round the Gibside Parkrun in 35.50.

Finally for the weekend Andy Stephenson was in action in the Hardmoors 160! This 160 mile race takes in parts of the Cleveland Way and includes over 7000 metres of ascent! He completed this amazing feat in 50.51.13 to finish fifth male and first in the male 50 category!!

* Last Wednesday saw Alnwick Harriers having the choice of two Grand Prix races, the undulating George Ogle Memorial Race and the fast Clive Cookson 10k.

As always there were some very good performances at both events with Ian Simon finishing in the top 10 at the George Ogle in Swalwell.

Adam Spiller was a minute back in 11th, whilst Tim Falconer was next improving on his time from last year. Angie Embleton was the first of the women, fourth female overall.

Tracey Sample was not far behind and Denise Drummond was the club’s third female. Also of note Mary Plumley was over two minutes faster over the 5.5 (ish) mile course than last year!

Results: 9-Ian Simon 36.36; 11-Adam Spiller 37.36; 27-Tim Falconer 39.40; 38-Jason Dawson 40.51; 53-Angie Embleton 43.12; 59-Tracey Sample 43.39; 67-Denise Drummond 44.44; 75-Cris Atwell 45.28; 83-Ian Stephenson 46.55; 117-Ruth Doctor 51.19; 128-Robert Stephenson 52.35; 129-Mary Plumley 52.47; 142-John Ross 54.21; 178-Lorna Stephenson 1.02.31.

Meanwhile, just the three Harriers took part in the North Shields Poly organised Clive Cookson 10k, a splendid two lap fast course. James Willoughby continued his fine form with a 10k pb of 36.54 to finish 30th of over 350 runners.

Paul Robinson ran well once again to finish 181st in 46.38, and Phil Lee was 265th in 53.22.

On Sunday, May 20, two Harriers travelled to Merseyside to take part in the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon. Just a few weeks after their runs in the London Marathon they were back at the 26.2 mile distance.

Running together Laura McLean Jr knocked a superb 15 minutes off last months time to clock 4.23.05, whilst partner John Cuthbert was a second further back!

The previous day they had warmed up for the marathon with the 5k leg of the race weekend. John was round in 21.30 and Laura in 25.56.

Also across the Pennines that day John Ross ran the Great Manchester Run Half Marathon where he finished in 2.12.50.