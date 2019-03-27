Harriers run their way to new personal best times in parkruns

Parkruns dominated the race calendar for Alnwick Harriers at the weekend, with plenty of PBs along the way.

There were some great performances at Druridge Bay.Steve Carragher was first for the club, finishing second in 17.54, while Junior starlet Millie Breese (JW 11-14) continued her fine form by winning the women’s race in a 19.09 PB.

Fellow Junior Max Murray-John (JM11-14) finished seventh overall in an 18.54 PB, while Adam Fletcher was one place back.

On the PB front, it was a great morning’s work for James Carragher (JM 11-14), Ian Stephenson, Emma Givens, Jennifer Knight, Sharon Mungall and Lorna Stephenson.

Results: 2 Steven Carragher 17:54; 7 Max Murray-John-18:54; 8 Adam Fletcher 19:03; 12 Millie Breese 19:09; 13 Oliver Telfer 19:09; 20 James Carragher 20:52; 38 David Hindmarsh 22:50; 45 Adam Stott 23:09; 48 Ian Stephenson 23:26; 51 Gareth Breese 23:40; 52 Emma Givens 23:41; 101 David Cooper 27:04; 102 Peter Embleton 27:06; 106 Jennifer Knight 27:17; 128 Sharon Mungall 28:57; 129 George Williams 28:58; 136 Lorna Stephenson 29:37; 140 Linda Patterson 29:56; 143 Alex Knight:00; 152 Paul White 31:12.

At The Pastures, Laurence Reeves led the Alnwick charge, finishing third overall in 20.13, while Mike Telfer was also in the top 10, coming ninth in 22.06.

Euan Friend (JM 11-14) and Mairi Campbell joined the PB club, running 24.45 and 28.57 respectively.

Results: 3 Laurence Reeves 20:13; 9 Michael Telfer 22:06; 19 Euan Friend 24:45; 28 Keith Shotton 26:58; 36 Mel Steer 27:59; 41 Mairi Campbell 28:57

Further afield, Alice Tetley-Paul continued her attempt to complete the parkrun alphabet – this time ticking off H at the Hillsborough parkrun.

She finished 52nd overall and seventh female in 22.26.

Other parkrun results were:

Sheffield Hallam - 413 Kim Bronze 28:45.

Whitley Bay - 316 Philip Lee 28:20.

Workington - 86 Richard Eastoe 28:58; 165 Gay Eastoe 41:30.

Away from parkrun, a big shout out to Lilia Purvis, who was selected to run for Northumberland at the Y7 National Cross Country Championship, at Prestwold Hall, in Leicestershire.

Conditions were good and she ran well, finishing 115th out of nearly 200 competitors. It was a long bus trip, but worth the effort.

Les Allcorn volunteers

Following on from hosting an incredibly successful Harrier League Cross Country event, Alnwick Harriers are now looking for volunteers for this year’s Les Allcorn 10K and Junior 3k Fun Run, which is due to be held on Tuesday, May 14.

The races are held in Hulne Park, in Alnwick, and are in honour of Les, one of the club’s early and very talented club members who is sadly missed.

This year will be the 22nd year since the Les Allcorn started and once again the Harriers hope to celebrate it with another successful event.

A sign-up sheet has been put up on the Harriers notice board at Willowburn Sports Centre – please add your name as soon as possible.

Or you can message/email Gareth Breese – via garethbreese@me.com