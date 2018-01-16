Harrier Ian sets new PB in Brass Monkey half marathon at York

On Sunday the first of the 2018 Alnwick Harriers Grand Prix events took place, the extremely popular Brass Monkey Half Marathon in York.

This is a very fast, flat race which sells out within hours. The race started at York Racecourse and the first Harrier to get back to the finish at the same location was Ian Simon in a half marathon pb of 1.22.35.

Jason Dawson ran his best half marathon for 10 years or so to finish next, whilst David Hindmarsh was the club’s third finisher. Tracey Sample was first Alnwick lady back in a very pleasing 1.43.48.

Others to take part, thus getting into decent positions in the Grand Prix standings were: Mike Henry, John Ross, Louise Callaghan and Emma Givens.

Results: 133-Ian Simon 1.22.35; 196-Jason Dawson 1.25.31; 410-David Hindmarsh 1.34.31; 693-Tracey Sample 1.43.48; 762-Mike Henry 1.46.23; 921-Louise Callaghan 1.51.58; 1237-John Ross 2.04.12; 1296-Emma Givens 2.07.46.

Slightly further north, three Harriers formed a team in the Durham Cathedral Cross Country Relays. The first runner to tackle the approximately 3k leg was Diana Weightman, finishing in 13.14. Angie Embleton ran 14.02 and then handed onto Jo Gascoigne-Owens who finished in 11.39.

The teams total time of 38.55 was enough to give them 13th place overall of the 57 complete teams.

North of the border Jim Lillico took part in the Great Edinburgh Winter 5k where he finished 177th in 22.03.

Finally for Sunday Steve Studley was the sole Harrier in action in the brutal High Fells of Hedgehope Half Marathon. The 13ish mile race starts and finishes in Ingram and takes in the summits of Dunmoor Hill and Hedgehope. Steve was considerably quicker than last year and finished in a brilliant 36th place of the 163 competitors in 2.21.30.

The day before Dominic Harris ran an immense 5k personal best at the Newcastle Parkrun. Mens team captain Dom finished fourth of 702 runners in a brilliant 17.30.

At Druridge Bay 15 club members took part with renowned fell runner Adam Fletcher finishing fourth overall in 19.13. Next back was Junior Harrier Finlay Wilde, ahead of the winner of the female race, another Junior Harrier in Millie Breese! Carole Page was second female home, whilst also of note Phil Hall was first male 40, Justine Norman was first female 45 and Gareth Breese scorched round to a course best.

Results: 4-Adam Fletcher 19.13 (78.66%); 10-Finlay Wilde 20.32; 12-Millie Breese 20.52 (78.04%); 13-Phil Hall 20.52 (66.93%); 17-Neil Hamilton 21.27 (63.64%); 21-Andrew Wilde 21.40 (63.00%); 22-Carole Page 21.58; 29-Gareth Breese 22.57 (65.87%); 35-Justine Norman 23.26 (68.42%); 39-Cooper Wilde 23.40 (66.69%); 42-Mel Steer 24.04; 97-Nell Gair 29.21; 117-Alex Knight 30.29 (50.19%); 166-Sue Skirrow 35.30; 169-Mark Hume 36.34 (50.18%).

Elsewhere Kim Bronze tackled the Sheffield Hallam Parkrun and finished in 27.10, whilst Lorna Stephenson was round the South Shields Parkrun in 41.44.

Finally congratulations to Gay and Richard Eastoe, who took the Tail Walker roles at the Workington Parkrun, where they completed their 200th parkrun!

Down in London Rachelle Falloon represented the club in the London equivalent of the North East Harrier League, the Metropolitan League. Rachelle raced very well to finish the 6k at Wormwood Scrubs 18th of the 262 finishers in 24.24