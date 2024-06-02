Half centuries for Straker and Brunton in Alnmouth and Lesbury cricket success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Straker and Edward Brunton both hit half centuries as Alnmouth & Lesbury scored a 109-run victory over Ponteland which moved them into second spot in Northumberland & Tyneside Division One.

Straker also took Edward Common’s wicket lbw from the five balls of an over that he got in as the visitors were all out for just 91 - Chalana de Silva putting them in a spin by bowling 4-30 with six maidens from his twelve overs.

“I was pleased to get the half century,” said Straker afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was really hard going early on in the innings. Ponteland bowled really well and it was tough. Myself and Ed kept trying to pick up ones and twos to keep the scoring ticking.”

Alnmouth and Lesbury are up to second

“The longer we batted the easier it got, and Ed batted really well. He put the bad ball away I enjoyed batting with him.”

Alnmouth had set a big total of 200/7 from 50 overs after electing to bat, and although Jonathon Ridley was caught for a duck hitting just his fourth ball, the Brunton and Straker partnership settle things down and took the score steadily up to 122.

Brunton hit six boundaries before he was trapped lbw by Ben O’Brien and the umpire raised his finger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Straker cracked five fours and two sixes while at the crease and was still there when Chalana de Silva hit his wicket on 14 then the ever-reliable wicket-keeper Laurie Robson was caught by Sam Stephenson on just 6.

Skipper Tom Vickers made 18 and Harry Webster 25 before both were caught in the field while looking to increase the team total.

Popular Sri-Lankan professional de Silva caught and bowled O’Brien, watched Vickers catch Jonathon Appleby from another delivery and got Luke Wintrip lbw.

Robson stumped Sameer Haque from another de Silva delivery that had the batsman swiping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Denton clean bowled Daniel Wright and saw Straker catch Sam Stephenson from another in his 2-21 while Brunton took two wickets himself with impressive figures of 2-11 with two maidens from six overs.

He cleaned out Jd Mirza’s stumps and was delighted when de Silva caught Iftikhaar Fazal.

Pont’s top scorer, opener Intisaar Fazal, was run out by Nicholas Robinson on 23.

“Our bowlers were brilliant in the second half, particularly Nick and Chali. It's one of the best fielding performances I've been part of,” said Straker.