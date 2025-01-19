Greaves opens up Highwaymen account in defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jerome Greaves is off the mark for Morpeth Town.

He netted his first League goal for the amber and blacks in last weekend’s defeat at Ilkeston.

The big former Whitby Town and Bishop Auckland hit-man, who is a product of the Rotherham United academy, fired into the top corner as the Highwaymen battled back from 2-0 down.

Greaves had been on target in Morpeth’s Northumberland FA Senior Cup win at Newcastle Uni a couple of weeks ago and had an almost instant impact when he was introduced from the bench in Derbyshire.

The striker came off the bench to score at Ilkeston

He looped a fine left-footed effort over the keeper from the left edge of the box.

Fellow sub Nic Bollado, who came on at the same time as boss Craig Lynch rolled the dice, volleyed in his eighth goal of the season from a corner just a couple of minutes later to level things up.

The 20-year-old former Carlisle United youth striker has now joined Jack Foalle at the top of the scoring charts.

Lynch had brought on Greaves and Bollado to replace Nathan Snowball and Ewan McGowan after goals from Thomas Curzons in the 37th minute and a second from Connor Dixon, who shot in off the woodwork just before the interval, put the hosts in control.

Jamie Walker’s cross-shot went in off the foot of the post for Ilkeston’s third with ten minutes to go and Curzons sealed the win with his second in the 90th minute as he lashed past the impressive Dan Langley, who pulled off a number of saves throughout the game.

Town are on the road again this weekend when they travel down to Manchester to take on Hyde United.

Both sides are level on 34 points with the Tigers ahead in eighth spot on goal difference with a game in hand. FC United are sandwiched between them and Town following their win over Blyth Spartans last weekend, with Morpeth tenth in the table.

They drew 2-2 at Craik Park in the reverse fixture back in October with Danny Barlow and Jack Foalle finding the net for the Highwaymen.

Town’s re-arranged game against Guiseley will be played at Craik Park on Tuesday 28 January with a 7,45pm kick-off, while the Highwaymen have been drawn at home to Ashington in the semi-finals of the Northumberland FA Senior Cup with the date to be arranged.