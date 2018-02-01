Great North Run entry ballot closing soon

The general entry ballot for the Simplyhealth Great North Run closes next week – as runners are urged to get their applications in before the deadline to avoid missing out.

The world’s biggest half-marathon, which this year will be staged for the 38th time, will take place on Sunday, September 9. More than a million people have completed the 13.1-mile distance from Newcastle to South Shields since it was first staged in 1981.

Interest in the event is as high as ever, with thousands already entering the general entry ballot, which closes at noon on Monday.

Last year saw a record amount of finishers in the world-famous half marathon, with 43,127 runners of all abilities crossing the finish line on the South Shields coast, which was won by Sir Mo Farah for the fourth consecutive year.

It has become a must-do event among the running community, with thousands returning every year to take part.

The Simplyhealth Great North Run is the highlight of a remarkable weekend in the North East of England which also features the iconic Great North CityGames, the Great North 5k plus the Junior and Mini Great North Runs.

In 2018, the Simplyhealth Great North Run will form part of the finale of the Great Exhibition of the North.

The event will be the centrepiece of the Exhibition’s final weekend in September. The Exhibition will showcase the best of art, culture, design and innovation across the Northern Powerhouse.

To register for the ballot, prospective applicants should visit www.greatrun.org. Applicants will be notified by email no later than Friday, February 9.