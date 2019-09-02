Great North Run 2019: when is the race on TV?

Kicking off on Sunday 8 September in Newcastle upon Tyne, the race will take runners on a 13.1 mile route to finish along the coast in South Shields.

When is the Great North Run on TV?

While thousands will be crossing the start line to tackle the challenging half marathon course, those who aren't taking part can still join in on all the action as it unfolds.

Live coverage of the Great North Run will be broadcast on BBC One from 9.30am to 1.30pm on Sunday 8 September.

The live coverage will be followed by a highlights programme to be shown on the same day on BBC Two from 5pm to 6pm.

And for those keen to enjoy a whole weekend of athletics, the Great CityGames will be broadcast live on BBC One on the previous day (7 Sep), from 1.15pm to 2.45pm, as it comes to the Tees Valley for the first time.

If you miss any coverage of the event, you can catch up on the action on BBC iPlayer.

What is the race route?

The race will kick off in Newcastle upon Tyne, taking runners through the city centre towards the River Tyne.

Here, runners will head across the iconic Tyne Bridge and then travel through Gateshead while being entertained by Bands on the Run.

The route, which is set to be lined by thousands of supporters, leads runners to South Shields where they will be greeted with glorious views of the sea from the top of Prince Edward Road.

From this point, there is just over a mile to go as runners make their way down the final stretch towards the finish line.

Great North run events

Over the course of this weekend (7 - 8 Sep), Newcastle will also play host to a number of other Great North run events, alongside the half marathon.

Saturday 7 September will see the Junior and Mini run events take place, where budding young runners will have the chance to experience their own victorious finish line moment.

The Great North 5K will also take place on the Saturday.