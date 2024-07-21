Great Craic, Jack - young Pringle runner-up in World Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rothbury wrestling academy youngster Jack Pringle took second spot in the Cumberland & Westmorland World Championship u10s at Penrith.

His coach Jason Davidson hailed his achievement as ‘fantastic’ and said: “Well done, Jack.”

Jack was beaten in the final by Albert Hague after competing in a field of 15 competitors in the Championship bouts.

He also wrestled in the u12 competition which had a bumper entry of 27 on the Cumbria town’s show field.

“We could see how Jack has been putting into practice what he’s been learning each week,” said Davidson, himself a former World Champion.