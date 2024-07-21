Great Craic, Jack - young Pringle runner-up in World Championship
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rothbury wrestling academy youngster Jack Pringle took second spot in the Cumberland & Westmorland World Championship u10s at Penrith.
His coach Jason Davidson hailed his achievement as ‘fantastic’ and said: “Well done, Jack.”
Jack was beaten in the final by Albert Hague after competing in a field of 15 competitors in the Championship bouts.
He also wrestled in the u12 competition which had a bumper entry of 27 on the Cumbria town’s show field.
“We could see how Jack has been putting into practice what he’s been learning each week,” said Davidson, himself a former World Champion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.