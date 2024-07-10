Grant hits double in Morpeth friendly win
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morpeth FC began preparations ahead of their Northern Alliance Division Two campaign with a 5-0 friendly success at Bedlington FC.
Nathan Grant struck twice with a couple of nice finishes while Joel Laviers fired in a free kick and Charlie Hawkes and Davey Pringle added the others in the comfortable win.
Morpeth will be among the promotion contenders again this term after finishing fifth last season.
Manager Ross Donnelly has been putting the side through their paces and was happy with the start they’ve made back on the pitch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.