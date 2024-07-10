Grant hits double in Morpeth friendly win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morpeth FC began preparations ahead of their Northern Alliance Division Two campaign with a 5-0 friendly success at Bedlington FC.

Nathan Grant struck twice with a couple of nice finishes while Joel Laviers fired in a free kick and Charlie Hawkes and Davey Pringle added the others in the comfortable win.

Morpeth will be among the promotion contenders again this term after finishing fifth last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...