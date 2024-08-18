Goswick claim golf double

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2024, 14:28 BST
Goswick are the 2024 North Northumberland Golf League Champions.

They beat Rothbury 10-2 in an exciting play-off game at Linden Hall after both sides ended the season level at the top on 102 points.

The success gave Goswick a fantastic double as they also lifted the NNGL Glendale Cup after beating Magdalene Fields in the final.

The Goswick side this season has included the players Dan Bullen, Alan Potts, Joe Atkinson, Ryan Chambers, Cameron Ferguson, Blair Shearer, James Grant, David Greenshields, Martin Landels, Garry Greenaway, Ivan Martin and Archie Cook.

