Goswick Captain Announces Berwick Cancer Cars Support
Exciting news from Goswick Links Golf Club!Berwick Cancer Cars were thrilled to learn that Peter Thompson has taken the helm as the new men's captain at Goswick Links Golf Club for 2024/25. Saturday 6th April, at 'The Captains Drive In Day', charity members had the pleasure of meeting Peter as he officially stepped into this prestigious role.
But that's not all! Peter has also chosen to support Berwick Cancer Cars as his charity for the year. His commitment to making a difference in the community is truly commendable, and the charity couldn't be more proud to have him leading the way at the club.
Volunteers were pleased to be able to congratulate Peter on his new position and wish him the best of luck in his endeavors as the men's captain and promoting the valuable work and service the chairty provides.
For more information on Berwick Cancer Cars visit: www.berwickcancersupport.co.uk