Goswick and Foxton record 12-0 success in NNGL
Dan Bullen shot an 8&6 success against Kyle Johnson, David Greenshields was 2&1 over David Mcaskill and Joe Atkinson beat Mark Wakenshaw 4&3.
Blair Shearer recorded a 4&2 win over Stuart Lowery, James Grant beat Paul Purves 3&1 while Peter Thompson completed the rout with a 5&3 over Craig Dixon.
Foxton were also 12-0 winners over Burgham Park.
Kevin Henderson, J. Eggleston, J. Hood, Simon Michie, R. Gander and Chris Burton all pencilled down wins on their scorecards.
Leaders Magdalene Fields A beat Dunstanburgh A with wins for Kurt Yule, Stuart Virtue and Sean Jackson. Dunstanburgh’s Craig Hastings putted a 1up success for them while Greg Wardhaugh and Michael Ritson drew.
Rothbury’s 8-4 win at Alnwick Castle kept them up there in third position.
James Lingard, N. Richardson, Mark Clements and P. Evans were successful for Rothbury while Harry Milham and M.R. Hodgson won their rounds for Alnwick.
Linden Hall were also 8-4 winners over Alnmouth Village with Lewis Cochrane, R. McDade, Mark Haefner and Peter Cochrane playing the greens well to put their way to victories while David Storey and A. Stanton won their rounds for the visitors.
Seahouses won 8-4 at Bamburgh Castle.
Although Aiden Topham beat G. Hornsby 3&2 and M. Dawson was a 5&4 winner over K. Wright for Bamburgh, their local rivals had Alex Stevenson, J. Hogg, G. Pearson and James Kidd all score successes on their rounds.
