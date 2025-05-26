Golfers swing in at Rothbury for Open Day
Linden Hall’s Callum Hinshaw had the best gross with a 36.
Alnmouth Village golfer Kenny Lansbury was second in both the net and gross sweep with 37 and 35 while Hinshaw was third in the net sweep and his Linden Hall team-mate Lewis Cochrane third in the gross with 34.
The next Open Day is at Burgham on 14th June.
Warkworth top the NNGL Division One after three games with 36 points.
Rothbury are in second with 26 and Goswick third on 24.
The leaders beat Dunstanburgh A with F. Bell 5&4 against Martin Carss, Kevin Beaney 1 up against David Baker and Sandy Twynholm 4&2 against Craig Hastings.
Paul Wilson was also 4&2 against D, Halliday with Lee Matthewson 2&1 over A. Graham and F. Bremner finishing 2 up against Billy Kingsland.