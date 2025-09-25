A Northumberland golfer has secured the individual title at the World Junior Girls Championship in Canada.

England Golf Girls' Squad star Charlotte Naughton from Longhirst Hall shot an impressive -10 to finish one shot ahead of home favourite Clara Ding at St Catherines Golf and Country Club.

England finished fourth in the team standings at the event thanks to the efforts of team members Charlotte, Lauren Crump and Ellie Lichtenhein.

"I am so happy I've won the World Junior Girls Championship," explained Charlotte. "I've played really well this week and my putting was the best part of my game as I've holed quite a few putts.”

Charlotte Naughton.

The competition is open to female juniors who have not reached their 19th birthday by the last scheduled day of the championship, and who are not playing university or college golf.

Since its launch in 2014, the championship has produced stars including Brooke Henderson, Angel Yin, Megan Khang, Yuka Saso, Linn Grant and Atthaya Thitikul and Charlotte aims to follow in their footsteps.

She added: "I would like to thank England Golf for the opportunity, Lauren and Ellie for making this week so fun, and my family and friends for all their love and support."

Already this year, Charlotte has become the first ever English winner of the German Girls' International Amateur, runner-up at the Girls' Amateur Championship, and for the second year running lifted the Lawson Trophy as leading U18 player at the St Rule Trophy.

She has also represented England in a series of major international team events, including the Girls' and Boys' Home Internationals, the biennial match against Spain, and the Toyota Junior World Cup.