After a long winter – and soggy spring – golfers are eager to get back on to the fairways.
And we’re fortunate that Northumberland has lots of fine courses to enjoy, ranging from classic links to pretty parkland.
1. Goswick
Goswick, ranked number 1 in Northumberland, is situated six miles south of Berwick. Visit https://www.goswickgolfclub.com/ for more.Picture by Sky Vantage Productions. Photo: Ollie Cowgill
2. Close House
Close House is ranked number 2 in Northumberland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Photo: Ross Kinnaird
3. Dunstanburgh Castle
Sitting in the shadow of Dunstanburgh Castle, the number 3 ranked course designed by James Braid wraps around the magnificent Embleton Bay. Visit https://www.dunstanburgh.com/ for more. Photo: supplied
4. Slaley Hall
Slaley Hall (Hunting) is ranked 4th in Northumberland. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Photo: Nigel Roddis