The 10 top ranked golf courses in Northumberland - and more gems to make up the full 18

The Masters heralds the start of the golfing season for many of us in the UK.
By Ian Smith
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:58 BST

After a long winter – and soggy spring – golfers are eager to get back on to the fairways.

And we’re fortunate that Northumberland has lots of fine courses to enjoy, ranging from classic links to pretty parkland.

Here are the top rated golf courses in Northumberland according to top100golfcourses.com

Goswick, ranked number 1 in Northumberland, is situated six miles south of Berwick. Visit https://www.goswickgolfclub.com/ for more.Picture by Sky Vantage Productions.

1. Goswick

Goswick, ranked number 1 in Northumberland, is situated six miles south of Berwick. Visit https://www.goswickgolfclub.com/ for more.Picture by Sky Vantage Productions. Photo: Ollie Cowgill

Close House is ranked number 2 in Northumberland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

2. Close House

Close House is ranked number 2 in Northumberland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Sitting in the shadow of Dunstanburgh Castle, the number 3 ranked course designed by James Braid wraps around the magnificent Embleton Bay. Visit https://www.dunstanburgh.com/ for more.

3. Dunstanburgh Castle

Sitting in the shadow of Dunstanburgh Castle, the number 3 ranked course designed by James Braid wraps around the magnificent Embleton Bay. Visit https://www.dunstanburgh.com/ for more. Photo: supplied

Slaley Hall (Hunting) is ranked 4th in Northumberland. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

4. Slaley Hall

Slaley Hall (Hunting) is ranked 4th in Northumberland. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Photo: Nigel Roddis

