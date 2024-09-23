Teenage Morpeth golfer Charlotte Naughton named in England team for world championship
Fresh from helping England win bronze at the recent European Young Masters and being part of the winning team at the 2024 European Girls’ Team Championship and the Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals, Naughton, 16, will be one of three players representing England at the championships, which will be held in Canada from September 30-October 5.
She will be playing alongside Sadie Adams of Royal Birkdale, Lancashire, and Lauren Crump of Hill Valley, Shropshire.
The team format sees the top two individual scores from the three players counting on each day.
England finished 10th last year.
England Women’s assistant performance manager, India Clyburn, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the three girls to test themselves against the best in the world.
“All three have enjoyed fabulous years to date, both individually and representing their country.”
