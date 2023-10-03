Teenage golfer from Ponteland Golf Club putts herself into England Girls Squad
Charlotte Naughton is one of five new faces in the six-player squad and has been chosen because of her excellent form over the past year.
The 15-year-old will receive six England Golf coaching sessions, one-to-one support from the England Golf coaching team and will feature in competitive tournaments in early 2024.
Naughton won the North of England U16 Girls tournament at Pannal Golf Club recently and enjoyed a top-10 finish at the English U16 Girls. She also represented England U16s in matches against Spain and Switzerland earlier this year.
Performance manager for Women’s Golf Becca Hembrough said: “Five players are new to the national squad, all coming from their respective regional squads following strong performances across a wide number of U18 and age-group events this year.
“Within the national girls’ programme, we continue the foundations set by the regional programme, focusing on the five pillars of performance and working with the players’ home teams to build, challenge and progress in their development.
“We look forward to welcoming the new national girls’ lead coach following recruitment this month to complete the team that will support these players and teams in 2023/24. The top-class facilities at our disposal at the National Golf Centre and Quinta do Lago provide an excellent environment to do what we do best, and then we layer in strong competitive opportunities as a key piece of the development journey.”
Naughton will be joined by players from Surrey, Nottinghamshire, Norfolk and Lancashire in the squad.