Charlotte Naughton of Ponteland Golf Club has been selected for the England Girls Squad. Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Charlotte Naughton is one of five new faces in the six-player squad and has been chosen because of her excellent form over the past year.

The 15-year-old will receive six England Golf coaching sessions, one-to-one support from the England Golf coaching team and will feature in competitive tournaments in early 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naughton won the North of England U16 Girls tournament at Pannal Golf Club recently and enjoyed a top-10 finish at the English U16 Girls. She also represented England U16s in matches against Spain and Switzerland earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performance manager for Women’s Golf Becca Hembrough said: “Five players are new to the national squad, all coming from their respective regional squads following strong performances across a wide number of U18 and age-group events this year.

“Within the national girls’ programme, we continue the foundations set by the regional programme, focusing on the five pillars of performance and working with the players’ home teams to build, challenge and progress in their development.

“We look forward to welcoming the new national girls’ lead coach following recruitment this month to complete the team that will support these players and teams in 2023/24. The top-class facilities at our disposal at the National Golf Centre and Quinta do Lago provide an excellent environment to do what we do best, and then we layer in strong competitive opportunities as a key piece of the development journey.”