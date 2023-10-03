News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Teenage golfer from Ponteland Golf Club putts herself into England Girls Squad

A teenager golfer from Ponteland Golf Club has been selected to be part of the England Girls Squad.
By Janet Bew
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Charlotte Naughton of Ponteland Golf Club has been selected for the England Girls Squad. Picture: Leaderboard PhotographyCharlotte Naughton of Ponteland Golf Club has been selected for the England Girls Squad. Picture: Leaderboard Photography
Charlotte Naughton of Ponteland Golf Club has been selected for the England Girls Squad. Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Charlotte Naughton is one of five new faces in the six-player squad and has been chosen because of her excellent form over the past year.

The 15-year-old will receive six England Golf coaching sessions, one-to-one support from the England Golf coaching team and will feature in competitive tournaments in early 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Naughton won the North of England U16 Girls tournament at Pannal Golf Club recently and enjoyed a top-10 finish at the English U16 Girls. She also represented England U16s in matches against Spain and Switzerland earlier this year.

Most Popular

Performance manager for Women’s Golf Becca Hembrough said: “Five players are new to the national squad, all coming from their respective regional squads following strong performances across a wide number of U18 and age-group events this year.

“Within the national girls’ programme, we continue the foundations set by the regional programme, focusing on the five pillars of performance and working with the players’ home teams to build, challenge and progress in their development.

“We look forward to welcoming the new national girls’ lead coach following recruitment this month to complete the team that will support these players and teams in 2023/24. The top-class facilities at our disposal at the National Golf Centre and Quinta do Lago provide an excellent environment to do what we do best, and then we layer in strong competitive opportunities as a key piece of the development journey.”

Naughton will be joined by players from Surrey, Nottinghamshire, Norfolk and Lancashire in the squad.

Related topics:England