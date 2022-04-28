Northumberland golfing prodigy shines at Rose Ladies Series event

Rachel Gourley in action during The Rose Ladies Series at Walton Heath Golf Club. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Rachel Gourley has become the fourth event winner within the 2022 Rose Ladies Series, supported by American Golf.

The 17-year-old took home a first prize sum of £10,000 after shooting 4 under to win by two shots at Walton Heath Golf Club in Tadworth – the same course where she claimed the girls’ Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship title in October 2021.

The Rose Ladies Series was founded and funded by Justin Rose MBE, former number one and Major champion along with his wife Kate Rose in 2020 to plug the gaps left from the cancelled Ladies European Tour tournaments.

Rachel Gourley celebrates her win at The Rose Ladies Series at Walton Heath Golf Club. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Rachel, a member of Arcot Hall Golf Club, said: “I really can’t believe that I’ve won here at the Rose Ladies Series – not only my first professional event win as an amateur, but at the same Club that I won last year’s Telegraph Junior Golf Championship.

"I’ll come down off cloud nine eventually, but I think it will take a while!

“I’ve been playing golf since I was five and I really enjoy the competitive aspect of the sport, so I’m going to take this win and start thinking about what title is next to aim for!”

Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf, said: “Rachel did an incredible job here at the Rose Ladies Series, and the American Golf team would like to offer huge congratulations to her for her first win at a professional tournament at just 17-years-old – what an accomplishment!”

Kate Rose and Rachel Gourley at The Rose Ladies Series at Walton Heath Golf Club. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)