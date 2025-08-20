Northumberland golfer selected to represent Europe in Junior Ryder Cup

Longhirst Hall’s Charlotte Naughton has been selected for the European Junior Ryder Cup team.

She forms part of Captain Stephen Gallacher’s 12-strong team to take on the United States as they aim to defend their title in New York from September 23-25.

Charlotte earned her place as an automatic qualifier through a season-long ranking system, which was organised by the European Golf Association.

She won the German International Amateur Girls Championship earlier this year and finished runner-up at The R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship last week.

Longhirst Hall golfer Charlotte Naughton. Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Europe recorded 11-point victory in Rome in 2023, and they will now target back-to-back victories both home and away for the first time since 2006.

Gallacher said: “I would like to congratulate the players selected to represent Europe. They have performed brilliantly over the past year, and they should all be very proud of their achievement in making the team.”

The first two days of the Junior Ryder Cup will be played at Nassau Country Club before the decisive singles matches are held at Bethpage Black, the Ryder Cup venue.