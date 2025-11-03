Longhirst Hall golfer Charlotte Naughton has been selected for the England Women 2025/26 squad.

She is one of three players from the England Girls’ Squad to progress into the Women’s Squad, along with with Annabel Peaford and Elizabeth Wilson.

The 17-year-old had a superb season, winning the individual title at the 2025 World Junior Girls Golf Championship in Canada and the 2025 German Girls' International Amateur.

She was runner-up for the second year running at the prestigious St Rule Trophy, winning the Lawson Trophy in both years for being the leading U18 player. She was also runner-up at the 2025 Girls' Amateur Championship.

Charlotte was also part of the England team which won the 2025 Girls' & Boys' Home Internationals and represented Europe at 2025 Junior Ryder Cup

England Golf Women’s Performance Manager, Jenny Henderson, said: “We are incredibly excited to work with this talented group of players as the new coaching year begins.

"A new season is a new opportunity — not just to lower scores, but to raise our standards. Every swing, every coaching session, every day, we aim to get a little bit better. This group of players already have some remarkable achievements to be proud of, but we’re not just about chasing trophies — we’re chasing potential.

"The work these players put in ahead of next season will define who they are when the pressure is on. Each player brings unique strengths, and we are looking forward to supporting them with opportunities to grow, compete, and achieve something special. The commitment and energy I’ve already seen gives me great confidence in what’s ahead.”