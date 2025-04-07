Nearly three in 10 golf fans would CANCEL their wedding to attend The Masters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just how far would golf fans go to walk the hallowed grounds of Augusta National? A new survey from National Club Golfer suggests the answer is: pretty far.

The Masters is one of the most sought-after tickets in sports, and with the tournament set to tee off on April 10, demand is sky-high. But when it comes to securing a golden ticket to Augusta, some fans are willing to make jaw-dropping sacrifices.

According to the survey of golfers, nearly a third (29.7%) of respondents said they would postpone their own wedding for the chance to attend The Masters. Another 20% admitted they’d at least have to think about it. Apparently, saying "I do" can wait when a trip to golf’s most sacred venue is on the line.

And it’s not just their own nuptials that fans would sacrifice. More than 7 in 10 (71.3%) said they’d have no problem skipping a friend’s wedding to watch the action unfold in Augusta. Talk about tough love.

Perhaps most shocking of all, 12.2% of respondents admitted they’d even miss the birth of their own child if it meant they could witness The Masters in person. Another 11% said they’d at least consider it, hopefully, their partners aren’t reading this.

Even for those who can’t make it to Augusta, priorities are clear: 68.5% said they would cancel a date to watch the climax of the major tournament. Love may be patient, but golf waits for no one.

Steve Carroll, Club Golf Editor at National Club Golfer, said: “Augusta National is a place every golfer dreams of visiting. We’ve grown up with images of the perfect green turf, the beautiful azaleas and the peacefulness of the pines in Georgia seared into our brains.

“But even we were surprised at how far golfers are prepared to go if it meant they could have a ticket to The Masters. Cancelling a wedding? Even missing the birth of a child? It just shows how much of a bucket list moment it would be for those of us who play the sport.

“What’s the message if you’re in a relationship with a golfer? Expect to make some sacrifices, or perhaps just don’t get involved with one!”

For more information, visit: https://www.nationalclubgolfer.com/tour/the-masters/