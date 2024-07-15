Morpeth's Charlotte Naughton helps England Girls' golfing team win historic gold medal

Charlotte Naughton, fifth from left, with the winning England Girls team.

Morpeth’s Charlotte Naughton helped England Girls win their first European Girls’ Team Championship in 19 years at Gothenburg’s Golf Club in Sweden.

The Girls reached the match play stages of the competition, defeating Denmark 5-2 and Italy 4-3 to reach Saturday’s final, and despite being 2-0 down to Germany after the morning foursomes, the Girls were in scintillating form to win four of their five singles matches in the afternoon, to seal a 4.5-2.5 win.

Assistant Women’s & Girls’ performance manager India Clyburn said: “The team clearly played well all week but the highlight has to be the comeback on the final day.

“From losing both foursomes to going on to win in the final, it took immense steeliness and self-belief, and an ability to hit great shots under big pressure.

“It was even more impressive as our original flight to Finland was cancelled so we only had one practice round heading into the competition.

“The Girls are now part of history and have shown future teams that England can win at this level.

“It’s now five gold medals for the female programme in the last seven years of European Championships that England have competed in.

“This is an incredible achievement and one that England Golf should be very proud of. We have a world-class coaching team and we can’t thank them enough for everything they do to support these performances and the development of these young women.”

Meanwhile Northumberland’s Rosie Belsham and Jess Baker helped England Women pick up a bronze medal in Spain.

The Women had another fine tournament at Real Sociedad Hípica Española Club de Campo, Spain.

They beat Italy 6-1 before going down 4-3 to France in the semi-finals, but managed to see off Ireland 5-2 on Saturday to finish in third place in the European Ladies’ Team Championship.

Women’s performance manager Becca Hembrough said: “Steve Robinson (Women’s National Coach) and I are really proud of the Women’s team and their resilience.

“They dug in across seven days on a very physically demanding course in 35-degree heat.

“Everyone contributed to qualify strongly and despite taking a knock in the semi-finals, they bounced back when energy levels were low to beat a fighting Irish team. It’s great to be heading home with a medal.”