Northumberland golfer Charlotte Naughton has been selected by England for the World Junior Girls Golf Championship.

The 17-year-old, who plays out of Longhirst Hall, Morpeth, will head to St Catharines Golf & Country Club, Canada, from September 15-20.

She will form a three player team with Lauren Crump (Hill Valley, Shropshire) and Ellie Lichtenhein (The Buckinghamshire).

India Clyburn, team manager, said: “We have a really strong team of national champions for the World Junior Girls in Canada. I’m excited to see how they take the opportunity to compete against other strong nations. The course set-up always plays like target golf, so we need to be accurate from tee to green for the best chance of scoring well.”

Charlotte Naughton. Pic: Leaderboard Photography

England will be looking to make history at the event, having not medalled at any of the previous nine events since its inception in 2014, while no English player has finished in the top-three positions of the individual leaderboard at the championship.

Naughton will also play in the European team at the Junior Ryder Cup in New York from September 23-25.