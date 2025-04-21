Morpeth golfer Charlotte Naughton to represent England Women for the first time at tournament in Spain

Charlotte Naughton is setting up to represent England Women. Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Longhirst Hall Golf Club’s Charlotte Naughton has been selected to represent England Women at an international match in Spain.

Naughton is one of a team of four women who will don England colours at the biennial international match at La Galiana Golf Resort from Friday to Saturday.

Her team-mates will be Sadie Adams from Lancashire, Matilde Santilli of Surrey and Amelia Wan, who is from Nottinghamshire.

The fixture will see Adams, Naughton and Santilli making their first England Women’s appearances.

England’s Men will also be competing against their Spanish counterparts.

The format for the match is five sets of morning foursomes followed by 10 afternoon singles on both days.

In the 19 editions of the competition played since it started in 1987, England have won it 16 times, with Spain winning twice.

The last edition in 2023 saw England produce a mesmerising comeback at Worplesdon Golf Club, as they came back from 12.5-7.5 down to tie the match 15-15 in a dramatic final afternoon of singles action. Wan is the only player from the match named in the squad for this contest at La Galiana.

Men’s performance manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’re looking forward to battling a fierce Spanish team, especially during this year which is a match play filled year. We’re hoping to emulate the success of our Under-16s team who beat Spain recently, and to retain ‘Seve’s hands’ back at England Golf.

“There are a number of players receiving their first men’s and women’s caps this year and it’ll be a proud moment for them – it’s a great milestone in a person’s golfing career to represent their country and being an elite amateur, before moving onto the professional scene.”

Naughton had a successful 2024, finishing second at the Girls’ U16 Amateur Championship, St Rule Trophy and Sir Henry Cooper Junior Championship, as well as placing in the top 10 at the English U18 Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

Playing for England, she helped the team win the 2024 European Girls’ Team Championship and the 2024 Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals, while also helping her country win bronze at the 2024 European Young Masters.

She also helped GB and Ireland win the Junior Vagliano for the first time.