Morpeth golfer Charlotte Naughton makes history with tournament win in Germany

Charlotte Naughton with the trophy.

Fresh from playing for England at an international tournament in Spain, Morpeth golfer Charlotte Naughton has made history in Germany.

The Longhirst Hall Golf Club youngster is the first English champion of the German Girls’ International Amateur Championship, which was held at Golf Club Bad Saarow on Saturday.

She fired rounds of 70, 72 and 73 across the three days to post -5 overall, to win by two shots ahead of her nearest competitor, Angela Revuelta of Spain.

Charlotte, who was the only English player in the field, said: “I’m very proud to have won the German Amateur Championship.

“I have worked very hard at my game and my fitness coming into this event.

“It’s amazing to win such a big event with a jam-packed European field.

“I had two great practice rounds and I feel I managed the challenging course well. My course management and mapping certainly helped me.

“I was confident with my game going into the event and after a -3 I was positive with my gameplan and my performance going into the next two rounds.”

She added: “Going into the final round with a two-shot lead, my mindset was to concentrate on my own game and stay patient to post a good final round score.

“The German Girls Championship was my fourth international event this season and I feel I’ve gained more experience and knowledge each time.

“My win has given me confidence for the rest of the season and I’m very proud that all my hard work with the help of team England Golf and my coach Paul Fiddes has paid off.

“I feel honoured to have won such a prestigious tournament and I’m really thankful to England Golf and my sister Zara for all their help and support this week.”

Last month, Charlotte made her England Women’s team debut when she was named as part of the squad of four women and four men to represent England at the biennial international match against Spain.

The England team were victorious, claiming the Seve’s hands trophy for the 17th time. Spain have won the trophy on three occasions.