Morpeth golfer Charlotte Naughton helps England Women to victory in Spain

By Tom Vale
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Charlotte Naughton, eighth from left, with her England team-mates.Charlotte Naughton, eighth from left, with her England team-mates.
Charlotte Naughton, eighth from left, with her England team-mates.
Longhirst Hall’s Charlotte Naughton was part of an England golf team that won its biennial match against Spain 19.5-10.5 at La Galiana Golf Resort.

England led 10.5-4.5 after the first day of play, thanks to a 3.5-1.5 win in the morning foursomes and a commanding 7-3 win in the afternoon singles.

A 3-2 win in the morning foursomes the next day saw England take a strong lead heading into the final session’s singles, where they triumphed again 6-4, to take ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England Golf Men’s performance manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’re really pleased to come away with the win, our 17th win out of the 20 occasions we've played this fixture.

“We always pride ourselves on bringing a strong team to play Spain and this match is always played in the right spirit, but also with true competitiveness.

“Both the men and women won their respective genders, which is always pleasing to see, and we’re very proud of this young but quality team we’ve assembled, with several players making their full senior caps.

“It was very pleasing how the players handled themselves on the back-nine and how they kept their composure on the final day, despite being exhausted due to the heat and physical terrain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a very proud occasion for all players and staff, and it’s something that will be remembered for a very long time.

“We’re pleased we can bring ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England for another two years before we compete again on home soil.”

Related topics:EnglandMorpethSpain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice