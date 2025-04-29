Morpeth golfer Charlotte Naughton helps England Women to victory in Spain

Charlotte Naughton, eighth from left, with her England team-mates.

Longhirst Hall’s Charlotte Naughton was part of an England golf team that won its biennial match against Spain 19.5-10.5 at La Galiana Golf Resort.

England led 10.5-4.5 after the first day of play, thanks to a 3.5-1.5 win in the morning foursomes and a commanding 7-3 win in the afternoon singles.

A 3-2 win in the morning foursomes the next day saw England take a strong lead heading into the final session’s singles, where they triumphed again 6-4, to take ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England.

England Golf Men’s performance manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’re really pleased to come away with the win, our 17th win out of the 20 occasions we've played this fixture.

“We always pride ourselves on bringing a strong team to play Spain and this match is always played in the right spirit, but also with true competitiveness.

“Both the men and women won their respective genders, which is always pleasing to see, and we’re very proud of this young but quality team we’ve assembled, with several players making their full senior caps.

“It was very pleasing how the players handled themselves on the back-nine and how they kept their composure on the final day, despite being exhausted due to the heat and physical terrain.

“It’s a very proud occasion for all players and staff, and it’s something that will be remembered for a very long time.

“We’re pleased we can bring ‘Seve’s hands’ back to England for another two years before we compete again on home soil.”